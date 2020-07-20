Blessing David, the Nigerian young lady made the confession to newsmen while being paraded police alongside 15 armed robbery suspects, six cultists, three kidnappers and four murder suspects at the headquarters of the Edo State Police Command in Benin City.

According to her, she was initiated into the group in 2019 and she has since been a member.

READ ALSO: “I messed up big-time” - Married teacher and beauty queen jailed for sending naked photos to 15-year-old student

“My name is Blessing David. I was initiated into the cult last year. I slept with 10 men as part of the initiation process,” Gistreel.com quoted Blessing David as saying.

What she failed to mention was whether or not the sex with the ten men was at a go and with her full consent or she was gang-raped.