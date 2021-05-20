1958 video of Kwame Nkrumah and Haile Selassie playing with a live lion emerges

It is reported that the footage was filmed in 1958 when Dr. Kwame Nkrumah visited the then Emperor of Ethiopia His Imperial Majesty Haile Selassie.

It is also reported that the legendary pan-Africanist owned the lions as some of his pets, so when his colleague visited him, he decided to let him and his entourage have a feel of the wild animals.

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is seen in the video hesitantly approaching the lion while Haile Selassie did with a lot of amazing confidence and touched it.

It was at this point that Ghana’s founder and members of his entourage also mustered some confidence to draw close and touch the lion which is chained.