2 cleaners arrested for stealing 55-inch Samsung TV set from courtroom

Andreas Kamasah

Of all the places in this world, two cleaners chose to steal a television set from a courtroom where they were contracted to clean.

CCTV footage of cleaners stealing TV set from courtroom

CCTV captured Andrew Orina and 21-year-old David Nyabuto dismantling a 55-inch Samsung TV set from the wall of Milimani Law Courts in Kenya and walking away with it, Tuko.co.ke reports.

It is reported that the suspects who are employees of Jepco Cleaning Services, the company contracted to offer cleaning services at the law courts, engaged in the criminal act last weekend.

They were however arrested on Tuesday, February 1 when they reported to work as usual. One of them was taken to Capitol Hill Police Station while the other is being investigated for stealing a mobile phone belonging to a magistrate separate from the TV theft.

Reports say a top police officer who was unhappy about the leakage of information about the incident to the media was overheard saying that a car of a senior court official was linked to the movement of the TV from the court premises.

