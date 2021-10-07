2 relatives of DCE nominee collapsed & were rushed to hospital as assemblymen rejected him

However, the 41-member Assembly only reaffirmed its earlier position by rejecting him again.

The two relatives who did not have shock absorbers to contain the news of his rejection collapsed and were quickly rushed to the Wa West District Hospital for treatment, according to a report by JoyNews’ Upper West correspondent, Rafiq Salam.

The rejected nominee who doubles as the Upper West Regional Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party polled 15 yes votes and 26 No votes.

Rafiq Salam reported further that supporters of the rejected nominee attempted to attack the outgoing DCE, Edward Labiri Sobo, accusing him of having a hand in the failed successor's predicament.

Fortunately, police officers present at the venue intervened and whisked him away.

Many MMDCE nominees of the President have suffered similar fates across the country.