Kenya’s Vice President sheds tears as pastor shares his grass to grace story

The veep was supposed to launch a TV station owned by the bishop but the grass to grace story got him emotional, and he simply could not hide it. He was captured on camera wiping tears from his eyes.

Among other things, the man of God recounted how it was difficult for him at a point in time to even afford food to eat. He said he had to consume food meant for dogs as he was a dog feeder.

He further disclosed that he was a poor taxi driver and lived in a bedsitter but kept his hope alive for God to handle his destiny.

"One time I did not have money, so they gave me KSh 300 to buy the dog some minced meat and so I took half of it and ate," the cleric recounted.

He said if he had been told that he would ever meet Ruto, he would never believe but God has made it possible.