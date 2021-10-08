A police source told Myjoyonline.com that the suspect had disclosed that something urged him to kill a black dog, which he did but ate just the head.
I progressed from killing dogs to killing humans – Abesim murder suspect reveals to police
Richard Appiah, the 28-year-old suspect being held by the police for the alleged killing of two children at Abesim has reportedly told investigators that he got the motivation to kill humans after he had killed a black dog.
Then, one week after killing and eating the said black dog, he had the urge to kill humans and that has resulted in his current predicament.
“There is evidence to show that he really killed a black dog first before he turned to the people he killed.
“He told the interrogators that the so-called ‘something’ urged him again to kill human beings and that was exactly what he did.
“That ‘something’ he is claiming influenced him to commit the heinous crimes, we do not know. The police do not dwell on spirits to do an investigation,” the Police source said as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.
READ ALSO: 2 relatives of DCE nominee collapsed & were rushed to hospital as assemblymen rejected him
Meanwhile, some residents of Abesim near Sunyani in the Bono Region where the two children were killed say they suspect Richard Appiah is a serial killer.
The arrest of the suspect by the police and a search of his house revealed the bodies of two children, aged 12 and 15.
They are Louis Agyemang and Stephen Sarpong, whose body was allegedly dismembered by the accused person.
Pieces of flesh suspected to be human parts were also found stocked in a fridge in his house in August this year.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh