I progressed from killing dogs to killing humans – Abesim murder suspect reveals to police

Then, one week after killing and eating the said black dog, he had the urge to kill humans and that has resulted in his current predicament.

“There is evidence to show that he really killed a black dog first before he turned to the people he killed.

“He told the interrogators that the so-called ‘something’ urged him again to kill human beings and that was exactly what he did.

“That ‘something’ he is claiming influenced him to commit the heinous crimes, we do not know. The police do not dwell on spirits to do an investigation,” the Police source said as quoted by Myjoyonline.com.

Meanwhile, some residents of Abesim near Sunyani in the Bono Region where the two children were killed say they suspect Richard Appiah is a serial killer.

The arrest of the suspect by the police and a search of his house revealed the bodies of two children, aged 12 and 15.

They are Louis Agyemang and Stephen Sarpong, whose body was allegedly dismembered by the accused person.