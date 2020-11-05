In a video reported to have been filmed at the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Nigeria, the two rivals clashed at the public center over who was entitled to be present at that material moment to welcome the ‘daddy’.

It is unclear if the rivals had known each other as ‘shareholders’ of the man before they met at the airport.

What is clear however from the video, is that they engaged in a heated exchange of words before the altercation escalated to an exchange of blows.

The man’s attempt to bring his two ‘boxers’ under control could not yield any result.

Bystanders who witnessed the incident at the airport made a mockery of the situation, while others filmed the drama with their phones.

It must have been a difficult day for the returning ‘bogger’ as he had to make an impromptu decision of which of the two women to give attention to without destroying his relationship with the other.

Watch the dramatic incident in the video below: