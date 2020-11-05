The video was posted to Twitter by one Michael Edeh who claimed the incident occurred during an investment Management Technique (IMT) examination hall at Nigeria’s Enugu state.

According to him, and as could be heard in the video, the invigilator asked the student why she was in the examination hall without wearing a nose mask.

As the student tried to give her reason, the impatient invigilator suddenly walked off, screaming: “She stinks”.

“This happened in IMT, Enugu. The level of intimidation Nigerian Students face. She is one of the external invigilators. She’s booking students for not putting on face masks while she’s guilty of it,” Michael Edeh captioned the video on Twitter.

Since the video hit social media, it has triggered a lot of reactions, most of which are condemnations of the invigilator’s treatment of a fellow lady in a manner considered by many as unacceptable.

Some people have also asserted that the woman’s conduct buttresses the claim that women are their own enemies.