This is the story of a Nigerian woman who got pregnant unbelievably, after a usual making out session with her boyfriend when in fact, her hymen remained intact, suggesting that she was still the virgin she and lover knew she was. They kissed and fondled each other among other sexual activities excluding penetrative sex.

Wathoni Anyansi is reported as saying that she had never had sex, but she realised she was about five months pregnant after the last making out with her boyfriend.

She was taken aback completely, just as her lover was when her parents invited his family to break the news to them.

She said her lover only flapped his penis against her vulva during the making out, but unknown to her she was ovulating at the time.

READ ALSO: You can’t use this new ‘consent condom’ unless two people open it together (video)

According to NHS.UK, “It’s possible for you to get pregnant without having sexual intercourse. For example, if you or your partner have semen or pre-ejaculate on your fingers and touch your vagina, your partner ejaculates near your vagina or your partner’s erect penis comes into contact with your body near your vagina. The risk of getting pregnant in this way is very low because sperm can only live for a short time outside of the body. However, it’s important to know that it’s possible to get pregnant in this way.”

Wathoni Anyansi’s story was shared online by Nigerian media personality, Lolo Cynthia, gistreel.com reports.

She wrote: “Look! When I first heard her story, I was shocked and skeptical... I had to do my research and found out that it’s VERY possible. –

“So of course, I had to Interview her.

“Please watch the full interview! (link in bio).

“I got have a medical doctor on set who broke it down for us!”

Watch Lolo Cynthia’s interview with Wathoni Anyansi below: