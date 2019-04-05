With the condoms which have been on the markets across the globe for years, one did not require much effort to unpack them for use quickly, sometimes against the will of their partners.

However, a condom manufacturing company has come up with a new product called ‘consent condom’.

This ‘consent condom’ made by Tulipan Argentina will not open for use until two people who have agreed to have sex jointly open the package.

According to reports, without four hands of two people pressing the sides of the package simultaneously, no single person can have access to the condom.

An official of the Tulipan Argentina is quoted as saying: “Tulipan has always spoken of safe pleasure but for this campaign we understood that we had to talk about the most important thing in every sexual relationship – pleasure is possible only if you both give your consent,” explained Joaquin Campins of BBDO, the ad agency responsible for marketing the condom, to The Next Web. “If it’s not a yes, it’s a no.”

Watch a video of the process of opening the new ‘consent condom’.