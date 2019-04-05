That is the predicament a Tanzanian actress and model, Wema Sepetu has found herself in as her mother, Miriam Sepetu has resorted to social media to reveal that not only is she disrespectful, but has also turned a lesbian.

According to Tuko.co.ke, the angry mother has accused the popular actress and model who’s an ex-lover of Diamond Platinumz, of taking delight in dating a lady identified only as Diana.

She added that although her daughter claims she and Diana are only friends, she is convinced that they are actually in love.

“Diana pretends to be Wema’s friend but I know she is her girlfriend,” Miriam is quoted as saying in a voice note shared on Instagram. “Only a parent knows the pain their child is experiencing. I am tired of Diana and I do not want to see her. Whenever I want Wema to move on she fails to do so because of that woman.”

Meanwhile, Wema does not seem to be too bothered by the lesbian tag’s potential threat to her career. She is reported as saying she still loves her mother regardless of the development.