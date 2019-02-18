Daily Mail reports that the unidentified lady who gave birth in Diyali province is the first to deliver septuplets in her country.

She is reported to have given birth to six girls and one boy, according to the hospital’s spokesperson.

Giving birth to septuplets might not be unprecedented, but considering the fact that the woman is just 25 years old, and she has done so naturally, it is quite jaw-dropping.

READ ALSO: Billionaire wants to pay over GH₵ 52,000 to any musician for a song to praise him

In most cases, either the woman or her new babies are reported to not be in good health, but that is not the fate of the Iraqi woman and her seven babies; they are all in good health, according to hospital authorities.

Father of the children identified as Youssed Fadl has raised concern about how he now has ten children to take care of since they already had three.

He is reported as saying neither he nor his wife had expected the septuplets.