Man in his 40s reports to police that he’s been pushed to the ground & raped

Andreas Kamasah

Police investigation is ongoing into an allegation by a man believed to be in his 40s that he was attacked and raped while taking a walk.

The alleged attack took place at around 7.30 pm on Thursday on the walkway known as the black path which runs from Tees Barrage to Newport bridge in Middlesbrough, England.

According to Dailymail.co.uk, Cleveland Police are investigating the matter to ascertain the veracity of the allegation and bring the perpetrators to book.

The victim is reported to have told police that he was walking along the path near Maze Park Nature Reserve when he was approached by a male who pushed him to the ground and raped him.

The suspect is described as black, aged in his late thirties, around 5ft 10′ tall, of stocky build with short, black hair and a prominent gap between his front upper teeth.

He was clean-shaven and spoke English but was not fluent. He was also wearing dark clothing.

Officers believe that two women may have been in the area around Newport Bridge and seen a distressed male.

They are urging the women to come forward to help them with the investigation if they have any information about the suspect.

“We are investigating a report of rape which happened around 7:30 pm on the black path running from Tees Barrage to Newport Bridge, near Maze Park Nature Reserve.

“All reports of rape are taken extremely seriously. Specially trained officers are supporting the victim and we are following up a number of lines of inquiry.

“Neighbourhood officers will have a high-visibility presence in the area for reassurance and anyone with concerns can approach those officers and speak with them.

“I would appeal to two women who may have been in the area around Newport Bridge at approximately 7:30 pm last night, who may have seen a distressed male, as they may be able to assist our investigation,” Detective Sergeant Iain Pearson said as quoted by Dailymail.co.uk.

