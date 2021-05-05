25-year-old woman gives birth to 9 babies (video)

Moroccan health ministry reportedly announced the good news saying the young mother and her 9 babies were in good health.

Reports say Mali's government flew Halima Cisse to Morocco for better care on March 30.

Ultrasounds conducted in both Morocco and Mali indicated that she was expecting septuplets but they got it wrong.

According to Mali's health ministry, Cisse gave birth to five girls and four boys by Caesarean section.

"The mother and babies are doing well so far," Mali's Health Minister Fanta Siby told AFP, adding that she had been kept informed by the Malian doctor who accompanied Cisse to Morocco.

Fanta Siby said that the mother and her babies are due to return home in several weeks.

She congratulated “the medical teams of Mali and Morocco, whose professionalism is at the origin of the happy outcome of this pregnancy".