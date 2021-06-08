RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Man takes injured cockroach to veterinary hospital for emergency treatment

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A veterinary hospital has confirmed having admitted an injured cockroach for treatment after it was accidentally stepped on by road users.

The veterinary doctor who treated the cockroach took to Facebook to share the information which has since triggered a lot of reactions.

According to Thanu Limpapattanawanich, a veterinarian from Krathum Baen, in Thailand, someone spotted the cockroach on the side of the road struggling for survival after being stepped on.

The man became sympathetic towards the insect and decided to rush it to the hospital for it to be saved by professional health officials.

Dr. Thanu Limpapattanawanich disclosed that the good Samaritan brought the unusual patient to the Sai Rak Animal Hospital where he works.

He then placed it in an oxygenated container to increase its chances of survival.

“Emergency case last night Someone stepped on a cockroach lying on the side of the road. Just then, a kind man walked past and saw it, so he rushed to take him to the veterinary hospital urgently. Survival chances are now 50/50,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Fearing some of his followers might not take him seriously, Dr. Limpapattanawanich emphasized that he was not joking at all.

“This is not a joke. This indicates compassion and pity towards every creature Every life is precious… I wish there were more people like this in the world…Kindness supports the world.

“I allowed the man to bring the cockroach back to take care of it. No treatment fee was charged at all,” Dr. Limpapattanawanich said as translated by Odditycentral.com.

He however did not disclose whether or not he succeeded in saving the life of the cockroach.

