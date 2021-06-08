Pastor jubilates over T.B Joshua’s death, saying it means victory (video)

His wife, Evelyn Joshua said she met her 57-year-old husband “sitting on the chair like someone reflecting but unconscious” on that fateful day after he ended a church service abruptly because he was feeling unwell.

Reacting to the death of the man of God, Pastor Jackson Senyonga of Christian Life Church in the Ugandan capital, Kampala said T.B Joshua’s death was long overdue.

A viral video shows him celebrating the death of Prophet TB Joshua with his church members, accusing him of sacrificing many people and thought his soul was more valuable than those of others.

Senyonga went further to allege that Prophet TB Joshua was a fake preacher who initiated some other Nigerian pastors into "witchcraft", adding he was the biggest "witch" in Africa.

The Ugandan preacher predicted the death of other pastors he referred to as "false Prophets" and invited the holy ghost fire to come down upon them.