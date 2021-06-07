Man vows to keep riding bicycle he bought for 33 pesewas 40 years ago till he dies

According to him, he bought the said bicycle at the cost of N23 which is equivalent to 33 pesewas in Ghana. He added that it will cost him N2000 (GHc280) currently just to buy one bicycle tyre let alone the bicycle itself.

“I buy my bicycle 40 years ago for about N23 then and I no go ever forget di happiness when I buy am.

“Then a single tyre cost less than one naira but today tyre na N2000 talk less of bicycle,” Ibrahim Dan Maliki disclosed.

The father of eight children spoke about his struggles with other motorists over the decades of his bicycle riding experience. He said that patience has been his tool to deal with insensitive road users, which made him remain safe over the decades.

He bemoaned how some motorists think they are the only ones entitled to use the road, hence their disregard for others.

“Everyday if you comot dey use road one or two pipo must make you vex,” he added.

The BBC News Pidgin posted a photo of Ibrahim Dan Maliki on its Instagram page which shows him holding the decades-old bicycle.

“68-year-old Ibrahim Dan Maliki wey dey stay Kano for northern “Nigeria tell BBC say e don own im bicycle for 40 years now.

“And Ibrahim hope to ride am till e die.

“June 3rd of every year na day wey United Nations set aside to celebrate bicycle.