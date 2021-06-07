RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

"I met him on the chair unconscious; only Almighty can lessen our heartbreak" - T. B. Joshua’s wife

Wife of Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T.B. Joshua, Evelyn Joshua has spoken about how the death of her husband has left the family devastated.

According to her, the Nigerian televangelist and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) had prayed for three hours before the last service on the mountain which was cut short due to his unexpected death on Saturday, June 5.

She reportedly told journalists on Sunday, June 6 that her 57-year-old husband "ended his race prayerfully".

“Afterward, he came up to shower and I left him to have some time to prepare for service as worship had started.

“A few minutes later, he stepped out for ministration. While ministering, he spoke about a time to come and a time to leave. His statements were spiritual and suddenly, he left the stage and went to his inner chambers.

“I waited a few minutes and thereafter decided to check on him. I met him sitting on the chair like someone reflecting but unconscious. I quickly beckoned on his disciples who came and tried to revive him to no avail.

“Of a truth, he went home to be with the Lord and left us with a message, watch and pray,” Evelyn Joshua has been quoted as saying.

She took to Twitter to further mourn the love of her life, saying: “Losing a loved one is never easy; whether sudden or foreseen. It is always heart-breaking. Grief can wreak havoc on our overall well-being. That’s why it’s important to stay rooted to the Almighty. Only He can lessen our heartache and comfort us in these times. Seek refuge in him.”

Reports say before the sudden turn of events, the popular and controversial man of God had suffered a stroke just two months ago and was flown to Turkey to undergo treatment.

He was reportedly airlifted with an air ambulance from Nigeria to Turkey to receive treatment as his condition got critical.

The father of three was reported to have returned to Nigeria after treatment not too long before his shocking death which has left his family, followers and the globe in a state of disbelief.

