TB Joshua lies inside transparent glass casket as his funeral service is underway (video)

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the church organization said service of songs will be held from Monday, July 5 to July 11.

The funeral service indeed started on Monday with a candlelight procession among other things which have been ongoing, all in preparation for his expected eventual burial on Sunday, July 11.

A video shared by Nigerian journalist, Chief Dele Momodu on his verified Instagram page shows the late prophet lying inside a transparent glass casket while being taken round inside the Synagogue Church auditorium.

The cause of his death remains unknown but reports suggested that the man of God had been flown to Turkey to undergo treatment after he suffered a stroke two months before his demise.

According to The Cable, a Nigerian online news portal, T. B. Joshua, was airlifted with an air ambulance from Nigeria to Turkey for the said treatment due to the seriousness of his condition.