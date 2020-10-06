What is interesting about the discoveries is that they are still in a good condition.

As if that was not mindboggling enough, they look well decorated with one of them containing a body wrapped in burial cloth which was also decorated in brightly-coloured symbols when the archaeologists opened them in the full glare of newsmen.

The discoveries were reportedly made in the South of Cairo in an area that was once the Saqqara burial ground.

"We are very happy about this discovery," said Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. "So today is not the end of the discovery, I consider it the beginning of the big discovery."

Reports say the sarcophagi will be put on display at the new Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) at the Giza plateau where tourists can visit to view them.

Watch the archaeologists in the video below as they open and display the two and a half millennia old coffins: