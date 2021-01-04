The sad incident happened in the Chilanga district of Zambia’s capital, Lusaka.

Reports say Savior Katiyo of Longridge took his life by hanging after butchering his wife, Susan Moono on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

The couple successfully crossed over from last year to the new year but could not live to enjoy the goodies it brings along, thanks to Savior Katiyo’s savagery.

28-year-old man slaughters 20-year-old wife to death before killing himself

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo confirmed the incident, saying that officers visited the scene of the crime and found Susan's body with multiple cuts on both hands, on her back and abdomen with intestines protruding and human bite marks on the shoulder, chest and both hands.

"The body was found lying halfway on the mattress while the body of the suspect was found hugging in the corner of the room with human bites on both hands, chest, shoulder and the back," Katongo said in a statement released on Saturday.

She added that a knife suspected to have been used in the bloody act has been recovered with bloodstains on it from a one-roomed house owned by one Mathews Muwowo.

Katiyo had reportedly moved to stay in the said house following a marital dispute.

"It is alleged that Saviour Katiyo had moved from his matrimonial home and was staying at Muwowo's house where the wife followed and seem to have had an altercation," explained Katongo.

