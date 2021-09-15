32 years old and I’m still a virgin - Lady celebrates as she breaks 'family curses'

She wrote;

“32 Years of Grace unlocked. 32 Years and sis is still A Virgin by God’s grace”

32 years old and the curse of having babies outside Marriage with different Men is broken in my lineage

32 years old and the Curse of Women depending on Men for Survival is broken from My lineage

32 years old and the Curse of Poverty has been Broken from My Lineage

I’m breaking Generational curses because I come from a background of broken families, immorality, When my parents had me they were both still teenagers in high school but God has Preserved me from it all. My life is a Living Testimony

I just wanna thank you God for the blood of Jesus Christ that has set me free from the Curse of breaking God’s laws (Galatians 3:13).

I’m set free because the Son has set me free.

I’m grateful because Jesus loves me too much. Help me give Glory to God as I say thank you Abba for another Birthday."