Reports say the robbers tied both hands and legs of the now-deceased watchman, strangulated and stabbed him on the neck before breaking into the office of the fuel station to steal about Ghc10,000.

On that fateful day, his youngest child cried and begged him not to go to work but he convinced her that absenting himself meant he would not get money to look after them.

“Our father was very close to us; he loved us and took good care of us. We also loved him. He made us even forget that our mother had died long ago. On that fateful night, we told our father not to go to work but he insisted and said he needed to go just so he will be able to cater for us,” his 14-year-old second daughter recounted.

4 siblings who lost mum 7 years ago turn orphans as armed robbers have killed their father Pulse Ghana

According to Starrfm.com.gh, Muniru Agbasa’s elder daughter Hassanatu Agbasa ,17, is currently schooling at Islamic Girls Senior High School in Suhum while Zaratu Agbasa, is a 14-year-old JHS one student who aspires to become a nurse.

The young and promising children who described their deceased father as good and hardworking have appealed to philanthropists and NGOs to come to their aid as their education and future hang in the balance.

Their mother passed away just two weeks after giving birth to their last born Jamilatu. Their Auntie who took care of the then baby also died three years ago, unfortunately.

“Our father imbibed the fear of Allah in us. He always advised us to observe salah prayers everyday. He advised us to respect the elderly, learn to forgive people, we should not think evil about people that we should be free with everyone.