NDC is planning to kill journalist I threatened and blame it on me – Kennedy Agyapong alleges

“Yesterday they went to a meeting saying they will beat and kill the guy and hang the blame on me. So, if you are at Joy FM and support the NDC, you see how stupid you are, because they will sacrifice you easily,” the news website quoted him as having said whiles making submissions on Oman FM last Friday, September 3.

“They have penetrated the youth; they can’t get them. (They targeted the youth) because I have popular youth support and whoever I support in the NPP thrives, they want to destroy me. So, they are going to find a way to kill that Joy FM journalist I threatened.”

The controversial MP had recently threatened Erastus with beatings following his coverage of violent disturbances in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The lawmaker has however warned that the alleged plans to tarnish his image by eliminating the journalist would not hold.

“If you kill the guy, you think there will be no evidence so that you will come and blame it on me,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, in a sharp and vehement rebuttal on September 4, the NDC urged the public to treat the allegation with contempt.

The party went further to entreat Ghanaians to be extra vigilant to ensure Erastus doesn’t die like Ahmed Hussein-Suale after he was threatened by Mr. Agyapong.

A statement signed by deputy National Communications Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn said: “Clearly, the NPP’s Frankenstein’s Monster is on the prowl again looking for blood. We, therefore, urge all well-meaning Ghanaians to be watchful in order to stem his blood-thirsty antics from manifesting again.