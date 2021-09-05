According to Ghanaweb.com, the Assin Central Member of Parliament said that because he had threatened the Kumasi-based Luv Fm’s Erastus Asare Donkor, the NDC has planned to hide behind it to kill him.
NDC is planning to kill journalist I threatened and blame it on me – Kennedy Agyapong alleges
Kennedy Agyapong has alleged that he has picked reliable intelligence which suggests that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is planning to kill the journalist he has threatened and blame it on him.
“Yesterday they went to a meeting saying they will beat and kill the guy and hang the blame on me. So, if you are at Joy FM and support the NDC, you see how stupid you are, because they will sacrifice you easily,” the news website quoted him as having said whiles making submissions on Oman FM last Friday, September 3.
“They have penetrated the youth; they can’t get them. (They targeted the youth) because I have popular youth support and whoever I support in the NPP thrives, they want to destroy me. So, they are going to find a way to kill that Joy FM journalist I threatened.”
The controversial MP had recently threatened Erastus with beatings following his coverage of violent disturbances in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.
READ ALSO: Airbus scandal: Suspect vows to sue as UK Serious Fraud Office drops charges for lack of evidence
The lawmaker has however warned that the alleged plans to tarnish his image by eliminating the journalist would not hold.
“If you kill the guy, you think there will be no evidence so that you will come and blame it on me,” he stressed.
Meanwhile, in a sharp and vehement rebuttal on September 4, the NDC urged the public to treat the allegation with contempt.
The party went further to entreat Ghanaians to be extra vigilant to ensure Erastus doesn’t die like Ahmed Hussein-Suale after he was threatened by Mr. Agyapong.
A statement signed by deputy National Communications Officer, Godwin Ako Gunn said: “Clearly, the NPP’s Frankenstein’s Monster is on the prowl again looking for blood. We, therefore, urge all well-meaning Ghanaians to be watchful in order to stem his blood-thirsty antics from manifesting again.
“We on our part as a responsible Political Party will formally report this matter to the Police and our Diplomatic partners and foreign missions. Ghanaians have had enough of the buffoonery and irresponsible comments and actions of Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh