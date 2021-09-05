According to the lady identified as @Steadi_Lady on the microblogging platform, she had not expected the guy to come with another person, so the bill she had to foot at the end of their date blew her mind.

"I asked this guy out for lunch & he came with a friend; see my total bill – Lady cries

She attached a photo of the bill she incurred which totaled N46,620 (Ghc685.75)

“So, I asked this guy out for lunch and he came with his friend. LOL.

“See my total bill.

“Guess women are not the only “hungry” ones again,” @Steadi_Lady wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in other news, a married woman has disclosed that the house she lives in with her husband belongs to her, but he does not know, so he keeps paying rent into her account without knowing.

According to the woman, she bought the house four years ago without the knowledge of her husband.

She said that in her ignorant husband’s view, they are living in a rented house, so he pays monthly rent into her account, and she has not opened up to him about it.

The secretive woman made the revelation in response to US singer, Jazmine Sullivan’s Instagram session with fans, where she asked them to reveal “a secret they’ll never tell their partner”.

A lot of revelations were made but this particular woman’s disclosure appears to have stood out from the many.

She said: “We renting in a house I bought 4 years ago, he doesn’t know he just deposits rent money every month.”

Her secretiveness has blown the minds of many people, some of whom have said that she is exceptional when it comes to being tight-lipped on things.