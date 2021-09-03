The retail businessman in Bishayu Village of Ruhija Sub- County in Rubanda District disclosed that he was already planning to pay up the bride price arrears totaling Shs6m which he owes his lover’s father, Geoffrey Kakona, a resident of Kirima Village, Bushuura parish in Kanungu District.

“It is true I delayed paying bride price but I was planning to pay it in December this year. I was surprised when my father-in-law came and took my wife, Ms. Prize Twikirize even after explaining to him that I was willing to fulfill my traditional obligation,” Laban Sabiti is quoted as having said.

He has filed a case of child neglect with the police against Geoffrey Kakona and her daughter.

Reports say his eldest child is aged 10, while the youngest has not been weaned off breastfeeding yet.

Meanwhile, Mbarara District senior probation officer, Steven Tumwiine has said that Geoffrey Kakona was wrong in law to have taken his daughter from Laban Sabiti.

According to him, the government has abolished the payment of bride price, so it is unlawful for a father to demand it from a man who intends to marry his daughter.

“According to the laws of Uganda, dowry or bride price was abolished and any person aged 18 years and above has a right to marry a man or woman of her or his choice,” Steven Tumwiine is quoted by Correctng.com as having said.