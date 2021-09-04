KLM cancels flight as bird hijacks plane at Kotoka International Airport, prevents it from flying

The news website reported that personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service rushed to the scene to remedy the situation while passengers who remained onbard were left stranded and in fear.

From the report, passengers disembarked and checked into hotels to spend the night while the airline made efforts to replace the deflated tyres of the plane.

A bird strike is strictly defined as a collision between a bird and an aircraft that is in flight or on a take-off or landing roll.

The term is often expanded to cover other wildlife strikes – with bats or ground animals.

Bird Strike is common and can be a significant threat to aircraft safety.

For smaller aircraft, significant damage may be caused to the aircraft structure and all aircraft, especially jet-engined ones, are vulnerable to the loss of thrust which can follow the ingestion of birds into engine air intakes. This has resulted in a number of fatal accidents.