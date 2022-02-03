RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

40 acres of cannabis farms burnt in Volta, pregnant woman, 3 others arrested

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Officials from the Narcotics Control Commission with support from the Immigration Service and the police have destroyed about forty acres of a cannabis farm at Liati Dafornu in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region.

Cannabis farm cleared and set ablaze
According to Citinewsroom.com, a pregnant woman, a nursing mother, and two others have been arrested while working on one of the farms.

Head of Communications of NACOC, Francis Opoku Amoah said the latest operation is just one in a series that the commission is undertaking to crack down on such activities.

“There was an arrest on the 1st of February 2022. We arrested 4 people, a 29-year-old and three females. Of The three females, one is a minor, and a 16 and 18-year-old. Unfortunately, for those 16 and 18-year-olds, one is a lactating mother, and the other is a pregnant woman. Those people are currently with the Hohoe Divisional Police,” he said as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

He indicated that more intelligence-based operations to fight the cultivation, production, and usage of illicit substances are in the offing.

“Cultivating cannabis is still illegal in our country, and therefore if you engage in it, you are engaging in illegal activity and the law will catch up with you… This is one of the largest. We can say that we’ve done more than 6 different farms and each farm could be more than 6 acres, so we are looking at a lot of acres that people have decided that instead of cultivating food for our country, they will use it for illegal activity,” Amoah added.

Meanwhile, the farms were cleared and burnt in the operation that saw four persons, a man and three women arrested .

They are expected to be put before a court to answer for the alleged crime.

Andreas Kamasah

