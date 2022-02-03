40 acres of cannabis farms burnt in Volta, pregnant woman, 3 others arrested

Head of Communications of NACOC, Francis Opoku Amoah said the latest operation is just one in a series that the commission is undertaking to crack down on such activities.

Cannabis farm cleared and set ablaze Pulse Ghana

“There was an arrest on the 1st of February 2022. We arrested 4 people, a 29-year-old and three females. Of The three females, one is a minor, and a 16 and 18-year-old. Unfortunately, for those 16 and 18-year-olds, one is a lactating mother, and the other is a pregnant woman. Those people are currently with the Hohoe Divisional Police,” he said as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

He indicated that more intelligence-based operations to fight the cultivation, production, and usage of illicit substances are in the offing.

“Cultivating cannabis is still illegal in our country, and therefore if you engage in it, you are engaging in illegal activity and the law will catch up with you… This is one of the largest. We can say that we’ve done more than 6 different farms and each farm could be more than 6 acres, so we are looking at a lot of acres that people have decided that instead of cultivating food for our country, they will use it for illegal activity,” Amoah added.

Meanwhile, the farms were cleared and burnt in the operation that saw four persons, a man and three women arrested .