A 42-year-old man who took an uncalculated risk to eat 50 boiled eggs on Monday, November 3rd, to win a bet died in the process and left the money.

The Indian man from Uttar Pradesh state was reportedly engaged in a debate with his friend who dared him over his ability to eat 50 boiled eggs.

As he insisted that he had the capacity to eat the eggs at a go, they then bought the 50 eggs from a vendor and tabled it before him.

The agreement was that after finishing the 50 eggs Subhash Yadav would take 2,000 rupees (about $28) in compensation.

However, as if each egg represented one year of his life, the 42-year-old man suddenly fell unconscious after swallowing the 42nd egg.

Residents rushed Subhash Yadav to a district hospital for treatment but doctors’ efforts could not resuscitate him.

Although the doctors could not immediately ascertain the exact cause of his death, they attributed it to overeating, according to Odditycentral.com.

May his soul rest in peace.