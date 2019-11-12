Mother hospitalised after suffering heart attack while helping her son to solve difficult math homework

A 36-year-old mother’s temper rose so high on November 1st that she suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital after her 9-year-old son was unable to understand an elementary mathematics homework she was helping him to solve.

According to reports, the Chines woman surnamed Wang did everything within her means to make her son understand the arithmetic problem and solve it before going to school the next day but the little boy was not getting the formula.

She became so angry but the boy was too little to unleash her wrath on. She then felt a sudden abnormally in her system and called her husband who rushed her to the hospital.

“I explained it to him many times but he still didn’t get it. I was so angry that I could explode. Suddenly, my heart was palpitating and I couldn’t breathe properly.” Wang is quoted as having told a Chinese news reporter.

Having diagnosing her with myocardial infarction, commonly known as heart attack, doctors said she almost died but arriving at the hospital early saved her life.

“She caught it in time. If there had been any delay, she could have suffered from heart failure,” Odditycentral.com quoted Dr Yang Xiaoxue.

He added that the piled-up frustration resulting from the annoying mathematics homework could be the cause of the heart attack but there may have been some other underlying causes.

“This tends to happen to younger parents. If it’s not because of an unbalanced diet, then it is caused by psychological emotions. Most patients who have this problem are young mothers.”