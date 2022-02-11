65-year-old woman deported from the UK becomes homeless as tenant sells her house

According to a Twitter user @Diixixme, 5th Avenue by 51 road junction in Festac, Lagos has become the resting place of the elderly woman.

In a Twitter thread, the man narrated that he met the woman at the above-mentioned spot and initially thought she was mentally ill. He was then informed that she was alright but had a heartbreaking problem.

He narrated that the woman had spent 25 years in the UK but was extradited to Nigeria. Unfortunately, when she got home, her house had been sold by her tenant, rending her homeless.

He added that although the woman reported the matter to the police, dramatically, she was arrested and detained for three months.

“I saw this woman yesterday, at Festac 5th avenue by 51 road sleeping around 5th avenue junction i thought she's mad woman someone told me she's not mad I decided to meet her this night & ask here the problem she begin to tell me her story in brief that she was deported from UK

“And her tenant sold the house, she reported the case to Police, Police compromise the case and take her to detention she was detained for 3 months I really pity her because her situation need serious attention so, I decided to collect her number and bring her case here

“Her name is Florence Owanogo, 65 years old anyone that is willing to help should come to festac 5th avenue by 51 road junction where she now sleep and her house address that was sold is house 23 M close 5th avenue,” @Diixixme wrote.