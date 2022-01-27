RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

67-year-old man invents cooking stove that uses water and air as fuel

Andreas Kamasah

A 67-year-old man who has invented a cooking stove that uses water and air pressure to generate fire has received over 500 phone calls since his invention became public recently.

The talented elderly Nigerian man identified as Hadi Usman is an electronic technician based in Jekadafari of the country’s Gombe State.

In a documentary aired recently by Wonderland TV, he disclosed that he has been an inventor for decades but did not get the needed support to produce his inventions in commercial quantity.

“On 23rd January 1980, GASKIYA TA FI KWABO, a vernacular tabloid published by the defunct Nigerian Newspaper, reported how I assembled a radio transmitter and operated a community radio station in Gombe metropolis.

“I still have a copy here,” he said.

According to Usman, his latest invention was inspired by the rising cost of fuel in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. He said he wanted to alleviate the cost of using kerosene and gas.

“I wish relevant institutions and bodies can support towards patenting the project for mass production to at least help the without buying kerosene or gas to cook their food by using water.”

Reports say the Gombe State University, Nigeria’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the North East Development Commission of Nigeria have all pledged to support Usman to ensure his inventions becomes useful and produced in commercial quantities.

His invention can be useful to the world’s fight against climate change as the use of it may be a preferred choice over other fuels that are harmful to the ozone layer.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh.

