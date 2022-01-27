67-year-old man invents cooking stove that uses water and air as fuel

In a documentary aired recently by Wonderland TV, he disclosed that he has been an inventor for decades but did not get the needed support to produce his inventions in commercial quantity.

“On 23rd January 1980, GASKIYA TA FI KWABO, a vernacular tabloid published by the defunct Nigerian Newspaper, reported how I assembled a radio transmitter and operated a community radio station in Gombe metropolis.

“I still have a copy here,” he said.

According to Usman, his latest invention was inspired by the rising cost of fuel in Nigeria and other parts of Africa. He said he wanted to alleviate the cost of using kerosene and gas.

“I wish relevant institutions and bodies can support towards patenting the project for mass production to at least help the without buying kerosene or gas to cook their food by using water.”

Reports say the Gombe State University, Nigeria’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the North East Development Commission of Nigeria have all pledged to support Usman to ensure his inventions becomes useful and produced in commercial quantities.