70-year-old man who’s never visited a doctor shares his top two health tips

Bernard Lawes is reported as saying that the last time he went to the doctors was in 1950, aged 18, to have a fitness test for the National Service, and aside from that, he has never had the need to attend hospital.

Wondering what did the magic for him? The old man who reportedly has never drunk alcohol or smoked attributed his unfailing health to at least one hot meal a day and a good walk up the stairs.

Yahoo News reported Bernard as having recommended “plain English food” such as chicken or beef to whoever may be inspired by his lifestyle.

The septuagenarian explained that he climbs 110 stairs three times a week in order to wind the clock at his local church and has climbed the same steps each week for the past 44 years, accumulating a total of some 750,000 steps throughout his time as a volunteer, according to Yahoo news.

Interestingly, Bernard has never owned a car, so he’s been walking most of his life to keep fit.

“Everything I have ever needed has always been in walking distance.

“When I tell people I’ve not been to the doctor in 70 years, they can never quite believe it.

“There’s no real secret, I think staying active all these years is the main reason behind it and having at least one good hot meal a day is important.

“I’ve always walked everywhere. You’ve got to keep active and going to meet people as well – that’s what life is all about.

“My time with the church must have helped to keep me fit with all those steps.

“It was 110 steps up and down the tower to wind the clock as well as clambering up an iron ladder which was as tall as a house.

“I only did it to help out one time and ended up winding the clock for the next 44 years.”

Bernard retired to care for his wife, Veronica, who died from kidney failure in 2014.

“I’ve lost most of my family members now but there’s no point moping around and feeling sorry for yourself – you have to get up and go out,” he said.

“We didn’t have any children so it’s important that I keep friends around me. Lockdown was tough, it was for everyone, but now I can get back into town.

“I walk down there then walk back, you meet people then, that’s what does it, meeting people.

“Over the years, I’ve played sports like football, bowls and cricket – I still enjoy a spot of gardening too. My garden is 80 yards long so there’s plenty to do.

“It’s just about getting out and about. If you just sit about doing nothing – that’s the worse possible thing you can do.”