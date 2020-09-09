A man from France recently got mad at an annoying fly that came around when he was about to eat. In his attempt to swat the fly, he ended up blowing up part of his building.

According to the BBC, the man, who is in his 80s, was about to tuck into his dinner when he became irritated by a fly buzzing around him.

He grew furious and reached for an electric racket designed to kill bugs and started swatting at the fly but unknown to him, a gas canister was leaking in his home.

A reaction between the racket and the gas caused an explosion, destroying the kitchen and partly damaging the roof of the home in Parcoul-Chenaud, the BBC reported.

It is unclear if the unnamed man succeeded in killing the fly but what is known is that he himself escaped from the danger but not without sustaining a burn to his hand.

He has reportedly relocated to a local campsite perhaps regretting his fury-induced action while his family repairs the house to make it habitable again.