71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

His preaching was against homosexuality and how God it deviates from God's original plan for creating the world and humans.

Dailymail.co.uk reported police as saying that they had received complaints the man had been making 'allegedly homophobic comments'.

They arrested him without charge under the Public Order Act, which can be used against someone for using 'abusive or insulting words' that cause 'harm' to someone else.

Explaining what necessitated the arrest of the preacher, Met Police spokesman said: “At 1.35pm on Friday, April 23, officers on patrol were flagged down by a member of the public who made them aware of a man allegedly making homophobic comments close to Uxbridge Underground Station.

“A number of other people also approached the officers with concerns about the man's language.

“Officers spoke with the 71-year-old man and he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of an offence under Section 5 of the Public Order Act.

“He was taken to a west London police station and later released under investigation.

“A file has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service for review and consideration.

“The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards [DPS] have since assessed the footage and found no indication of misconduct. The arrest will not be subject to a full DPS review.”

The preacher’s supporters took to a Christian Facebook page to condemn his arrest which they thought was arbitrary.

“Whilst he was preaching, he expounded the final verses of Genesis 1, declaring that God's purpose in creating mankind was to set human beings in families, headed by a father and a mother, not by two fathers, or by two mothers.

“The distinction within mankind of just two genders, male and female, made in the image of God, constitutes the essence of God's created order.

“Police officer also spoke to [a second pastor] about homophobic speech.

“The minister explained that to uphold God's moral law and speak about the dangers of sin in respect of LGBT issues implies absolutely no hatred or unpleasantness towards any individual or group of people.

“Nevertheless, the Bible's condemnation of homosexuality is plain.

“To this the policeman responded that some matters simply cannot be referred to in public places, implying that homosexuality is one of them.

“The officer also stated that there is no freedom to make statements in public which offend people.

“[The second pastor] responded that the Police would have no objection whatsoever to a Pride parade being held in Uxbridge, yet that is highly offensive to Bible-believing Christians.