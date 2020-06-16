The female politician who claims “Ghanaians are tired of the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party” has vowed to “beat Akufo-Addo in the elections” in December 2020.

According to her, her decision to choose a journalist from Adom FM as her running mate is to compensate the media house for the instrumental role it played in making her one of the recognized politicians in Ghana.

“Adom FM made me who I am today so it is just right I choose a running mate from here,” she Adomonline.com quoted her as having said.

The ‘uneducated’ politician explained that she needs a well-learned running mate to complement her party’s ticket for the 2020 general election to enhance its chances in the elections which already promises to be one of the fierce contests in the history of Ghana.

“Ghanaians are tired of the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party so I’m the alternative. I will beat Akufo-Addo in the elections,” she said.

Some political parties are still not sure who will represent them in the upcoming general elections let alone figure out their running mates but Akua Donkor seems to have made headway as to where her running mate would come from, although it is not clear yet who exactly and whether the said journalist would accept the offer.