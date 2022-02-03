Alcohol won’t prevent you from going to heaven’ – Catholic priest preaches (video)

He said that alcohol is medicinal and good for whoever takes it provided the person does so in moderation.

“Everything God created, just like wine, if you take it as you should moderately, it will benefit you,” said to his congregation while preaching.

He went further to urge those who consume alcohol to continue but do so in moderation while entreating non-consumers to also continue to abstain but bear in mind that it doesn’t make them heaven-bound at the expense of others.

His message has triggered reactions on social media with the majority of users agreeing with him, while others disagree.

Just like the priest, some people have cited the Bible scripture where Jesus turned water into wine, to back the pro alcohol side of the debate.

One Instagram user, blazingchic wrote: “What debate? If you don’t want to drink, don’t. If you want to, then drink in moderation. There are health implications too… that’s all. I’ve seen people who act like whiskeys and vodkas are from h@ll but they drink Palm-wine 🙄🙄 Who is f**ling who?”

Another user, jessylove_220 supported by saying: “Jesus first miracles was to turn water into wine, even in the bible God never go against alcohol he only condemn excess of it.”

Then, sexygoddessbanky wrote: “But it’s true. E Dey bible drink but don’t get drunk. God turned water into wine.”

Meanwhile, promise.ucheka holds a slightly different view, saying: “Alcohol is not a sin but total abstinence from it is the fruit of the Holy Ghost. Meaning that a child of God can take alcohol but a child of God who has the Holy Ghost shouldn’t.”