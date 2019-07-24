Authorities in Florida recently arrested a 25-year-old car thief who tried to steal a car belonging to an old man, but could not escape with it because he simply could not drive it.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office is reported as saying Jaylen Alexander tried to steal an elderly man’s car while the man was placing his walker in the trunk.

It is not clear if the old man’s car was such a luxurious one that requires a sophisticated driving skill, for which reason Alexander could not move it.

It is reported that the young man attacked his old man victim, jumped into the car and locked the doors, but when he tried to drive away, he stalled multiple times.

Realising that stealing the old man’s ‘unmovable’ car was not a winnable venture, he fled, but he didn’t go home. He later stole another car a few minutes later before he was eventually arrested.

A CNN report said that Alexander has been charged with carjacking, battery on a person age 65 or older and grand theft of a motor vehicle.