Alex Bonilla, a 49-year-old man from Florida was recently arrested by the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office after he reportedly attacked a man he suspected was having affair with his wife.

As if severing the ‘rival’s’ penis was not savage enough, he run away with the severed manhood, ostensibly to ensure that it was not found and fixed back through surgery.

According to reports, Bonilla broke into his victim’s home and held him hostage at gunpoint, and then tied him up before cutting off his penis, leaving him in his own pool of blood.

The unnamed victim was reportedly rushed to the hospital where doctors said he was in a stable condition.

Reports say authorities were investigating to ascertain the suspect’s motive behind the bloody attack, although he had already told them that he caught the victim sleeping with his wife in May this year.

At the time of the attack, two children were reportedly present in the house.

Bonilla was slapped with charges including aggravated assault, armed battery and burglary.

Meanwhile, a judge set his bond at $1.25 million.

It unclear yet if the victim’s severed penis was eventually found and fixed back for him, as an earlier countywide search for it had proved futile.