Nigerian theologian, Reverend Jide Macaulay who lives in the UK is known to be a homosexual, but he has declared that he is due to be ordained as a priest at Church of England on June, 30 2019.

He even posted his letter of invitation from the Anglican Church on social media as proof of his claim, amidst excitement.

"It is a delight to share this news, I am to be ordained Anglican Priest at the Church of England on June, 30 2019," Macaulay wrote on Instagram. “Wait on the Lord, be of Good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart: wait I say, on the Lord. Psalm 27:14″

His father, August Olakunle Macaulay, is a theologian, principal, the founder of United Bible University, and president of the Association of Christian Theologians in Nigeria, punchng.com reports.

The news website further reported that Macaulay is an HIV-positive preacher who in 2006, founded House of Rainbow Fellowship “an inclusive, welcoming and affirming religious community to all people, including sexual minorities and marginalised people.”

He is also reported to have been honoured in both 2003 and 2007 as Man of the Year by the UK Black LGBT for his role in helping LGBT people of faith.

Some people are of the view that Macaulay’s pending ordination by the Anglican Church will be an affront to the doctrines of Christianity, but God is the superior judge.