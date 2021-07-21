“The era of promise & fail is over, we didn’t ask for rice" - Angry constituents reject MP's gift (video)

However, the Busunu residents rejected the rice outrightly and chased out the people who took their MP’s gift to them.

They are seen in a video that has gone even beyond the borders of Ghana loading the bags of rice back into the white pickup car that conveyed it to them, although they had been distributed to some homes already.

While rejecting the food, the unhappy residents are heard chanting “we want jobs, not rice”.

“The era of promise and fail by politicians and political parties in Busunu is over.

“We didn’t ask you to give us rice, you promised us jobs and not rice and we have gone beyond the rice,” the residents identified as sympathisers of the ruling New Patriotic Party led by a teacher, Gbelo said as they hooted at the MP’s errands.

Myjoyonline.com reported a source as saying that some of the residents of Busunu have been unhappy because they claim that Samuel Abu Jinapor has been supporting the opposition National Democratic Congress members at the detriment of the NPP counterparts in his constituency.

The youth who reportedly held a protest in Damongo during the commissioning of the MP office said the lawmaker and Minister for Land and Natural Resources promised them jobs but has abandoned them.