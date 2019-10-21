Angry porn star stabs boyfriend with a butter knife for cheating on her

A 39-year-old porn star Cheryl Murphy, known as Bridget the Midget and Bridget Powers is currently facing trial after she lost her temper and stabbed her boyfriend with a butter knife, accusing him of sleeping with another woman.

The 3ft 9in tall woman attacked Jesse James around 2.30 am on September 18 in a Las Vegas home believed to belong to another woman with whom she suspected him of cheating.

According to Metro.co.uk, the porn actress was heard by neighbours screaming “I have nothing more to lose, Jesse. you took it all from me” after committing the bloody crime.

Bridget Powers who told police that “It’s my fault, I did it all. I should go to jail” has been charged with burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

Jesse James was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and discharge. His status on Facebook indicates that he is single, while Bridget Powers has also changed hers to “it’s complicated”.

Prosecutors say if found guilty, Bridget Powers could face between two and 15 years in jail.

The case has been adjourned till November 7.

