According to reports, pictures of Isaac Terkende from Benue state, Nigeria posing for pictures in a coffin had circulated on social media and surprisingly, news about his demise followed the next day.

Adventurous young man dies a day after lying in a coffin to take pictures

He was reportedly involved in a car accident and did not survive.

It is not clear if there is any correlation between his death and having lain in the coffin to take pictures the previous day.

Reports say the deceased has been buried at Guma LGA in Benue State.

Yes, everybody will die but if not for ritual purposes, why would anyone in his right sense lay in a coffin of all places to take a picture?