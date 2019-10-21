Apparently, Kusi Boafo had been hearing about how the central African country has turned around its economy after emerging from turbulent times of genocide and civil unrest, but he never took the trouble to go and see things for himself until recently.

An audio circulating online and attributed to the PSR boss, he is heard warning Ghanaians to “stop worshipping politicians and playing foolish NPP vs NDC politics”.

"The only thing we have more than Rwanda is our politicians drive luxurious cars than theirs. From what I saw, Ghana is an embarrassment of a country and a total abomination to the creator," Kusi Boafo said in a radio interview.

The then Economics lecturer with the Kumasi Technical University and political analyst was appointed by president Akufo Addo in 2017 to head the Public Sector Reforms as new Chief Executive Officer.

Hopefully his experience in Rwanda would inform some relevant policies to make Ghana better.

The audio was posted on a Facebook page The People’s Project Italy.

Listen to the audio below for more revelations: