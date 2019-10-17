Narendra Modi reportedly hosted the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, at an informal summit held at a resort recently.

Apparently not being happy with the state of the beaches, the prime minister was seen on Saturday, October 12, picking up refuse on the Mamallapuram beach.

In a 3-minute video posted his Twitter page on Saturday, the PM could be seen picking up plastic litter, used water bottles, and other waste from the beach and placing them in a bag.

He exhibited the awe-inspiring gesture while taking his walk that morning.

“Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy,” Narendra Modi captioned the video.

According to Briefly.com.za, Plogging is a word used to explain the combination of jogging with picking up litter.

He also urged his compatriots to cultivate the culture of exercising to remain healthy always.

“Refreshing walk and exercises in Mamallapuram, along the scenic coast,” the PM wrote in another tweet.