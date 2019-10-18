There was heavy applause inside a Pretoria High Court On Wednesday when it sentenced a 21-year-old man for life after he pleaded guilty to raping a 7-year-old youngster in a popular restaurant’s toilet.

Reports say Nicholas Ninow was convicted of the crime in September this year but his sentencing was deferred till now.

He followed the girl into the female toilet of the said Pretoria restaurant and pulled her into the men’s washroom where he raped her.

During his trial, the convict pleaded guilty and explained that he had gone into the toilet to take drugs when he saw the girl. He further pleaded for mercy, claiming to have acted on impulse but his plea was not taken.

All in a bid to gain sympathy, Nicholas Ninow apologised to the victim’s family and then spoke about his drug-taking history.

As if all his pleas for clemency and rejection were not enough, the convict got dramatic in court on Wednesday and read out a poem he wrote for his victim.

However, all the shenanigans could not influence Judge Mosopa’s decision as Nicholas Ninow’s name was entered into the register of sexual offenders in South Africa.

Additionally, he will also serve another 10 years for defeating the ends of justice and drug abuse.

It is reported that with his name being entered into the register of sexual offenders, he will never in his life work in any environment where there are minors.