A 36-year-old bridegroom from Texas who wanted to make his bride and family and friends happy ended up robbing a bank just a day before their wedding to pay for the ring and venue for the event.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace revealed on Facebook Live how Heath Bumpous, from Crockett, about 120 miles north of Houston, robbed the Citizens State Bank in nearby Groveton on Friday morning.

NBC News reported Woody Wallace as saying that Heath Bumpous provided a full confession to police and is being charged with robbery.

He reportedly told police how he went into the local bank indicating he had a weapon and demanded money from the bank staff.

Groom arrested a day before his wedding for robbing a bank to pay for ring and venue

He succeeded in robbing the bank and drove down dirt and forest service roads when he got a call from his fiancée.

It is reported that Heath Bumpous was supposed to tie the knot with his unnamed fiancée on Saturday, but he did not have the wherewithal to buy the wedding ring and pay for the venue, so he resorted to a criminal means to ensure the event came off.

Her fiancée narrated how she saw the surveillance video stills of her husband-to-be robbing the bank that police had posted on Facebook.

READ ALSO: Mother of 8 girls under pressure to have a son ‘angrily’ gives birth to quadruplet boys

Realising that her husband-to-be was in trouble, the bride persuaded her groom to turn in himself to the police involuntarily.

“He basically stated he was getting married tomorrow, he didn’t have enough money for the wedding ring he wanted to buy and he needed to pay for the wedding venue,” Woody Wallace is quoted as saying.

Wallace further disclosed that the marriage could not happen as scheduled because Heath Bumpous was still in police custody as of Monday morning and has just been transferred to Trinity County Jail.

“No wedding took place that I know of. It didn’t happen in my jail,” he disclosed.