A woman whose tactless boyfriend ignored her while sitting by her on a plane, got so infuriated that she created a scene by assaulting the man and hitting him on the head with her laptop.

The dramatic incident happened on-board a packed American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

The American woman was so angry that all efforts by the flight staff to calm her and restore order on the plane proved futile.

The flight attendants were left with no other option than to force the couple out of the plane, and as they walked down the aisle, the furious woman used the opportunity to further assault her harmless lover. She hit her with punches and hit him on the head with her laptop.

The cause of her anger was that, her boyfriend was “looking at other women” on the plane and giving her a divided attention.

Well, while it is not completely out of place to admire the beauty of God’s creation, it is advisable to be tact about it, and not ignore your lover and be watching another woman sheepishly and start drooling.

Watch the video below: