A yet to be identified African soldier is currently trending online after he resorted to social media to exhibit the potency of his ‘newly obtained’ bulletproof charm.

A video circulating online shows him firing several gunshots from different guns including AK47, into his mouth and spitting out the bullets.

Although he could be seen spitting out blood after the last gunshot, he and the other men around him appeared and sounded confident that the soldier is now insulated against gunshot penetration.

The uniformed military man is heard bragging: “Nobody can Bleep around us, you come close to kill, I Bleep you up.”

Well, if the said charm is indeed as potent as the soldier and his friends want everybody to believe, then terrorist groups such as ISIS, Boko Haram and others should start writing their surrender notes.

Watch the video below and form your own opinion: