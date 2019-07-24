Failure by Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev and his management to realise this fact early enough in the banter between him and Subriel Matias last Friday was what led to the former’s sad death.

The 28-year-old has reportedly died at the hospital after collapsing in the boxing ring as a result of severe injury to his brain during 11 rounds of intense punching by Subriel Matias.

Prior to the 140-pound world title eliminator bout on Friday, Maxim had never been defeated in all his 13 professional fights, and has won silver and bronze medals in the Russian championships.

Maxim, a resident of Oxnard collapsed after the fight in Maryland and doctors said he suffered subdural haematoma, a bleed on the vein beneath the skull.

“Right now, he’s in critical condition, but the doctor told me that he’s stable,” Dadashev’s strength and conditioning coach, Donatas Janusevicius, had told ESPN after the operation.

Despite an emergency surgery to save the boxer, he reportedly died and tributes have been trickling in from people within the boxing fraternity.

Promoter Eddie Hearn wrote: "So terribly sad to hear the news of the passing of Maxim Dadashev. Rest in peace".

Boxer Gamal Yafai wrote: "RIP maxim Dadashev remember him at the amateur tournaments what a talent and a big loss to boxing".

While fighter Amanda Serrano added: "With a saddened heart I want to send my deepest condolences to the family of Maxim Dadashev who passed away

after receiving head trauma in his last fight. People, boxing is a tough sport, we put our lives on the line every single time we step in the ring. RIP my boxing brother".

He left behind a son and a wife, and the Russian boxing chief Umar Kremlev told Russian media that Dadashev’s body would be repatriated home for burial.

Umar Kremlev further assured that the deceased boxer’s family would receive financial aid.